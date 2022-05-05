Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Up 5%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.12. Approximately 27,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 507,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ANDE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Andersons by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

