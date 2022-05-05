Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Shares Down 0.7%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.26. 18,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 922,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67.

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

