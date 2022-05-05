AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.98

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 7362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $786.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

