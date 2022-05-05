Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $165,231,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,910,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,859,000 after buying an additional 567,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after buying an additional 1,076,414 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.