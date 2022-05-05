ANON Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $55,223.68 and approximately $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00217217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.