Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $545.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.23.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $510.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.29 and a 200-day moving average of $455.33. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.