AO World (LON:AO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.79) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 105 ($1.31). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of AO opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.17. The company has a market capitalization of £342.86 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 77.44 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.80 ($3.78).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

