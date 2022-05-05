AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.90.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $292.10 on Monday. AON has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.88 and its 200-day moving average is $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in AON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.