APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. APi Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,764 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in APi Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 650,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APi Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APi Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 62,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in APi Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Bank of America began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

