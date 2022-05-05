APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of APi Group stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. APi Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,764 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in APi Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 650,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APi Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APi Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 62,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in APi Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter.
APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
