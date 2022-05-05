Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.37. 5,274,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $49.64 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.39.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

