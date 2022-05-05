AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

NASDAQ APPH traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 136,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $327.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research firms recently commented on APPH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 135,452 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,185,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

