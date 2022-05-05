AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.
NASDAQ APPH traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 136,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $327.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several research firms recently commented on APPH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 135,452 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,185,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.
About AppHarvest (Get Rating)
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
