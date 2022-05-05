Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 86,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,884,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

AMAT opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average is $138.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.