Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,075,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,433 shares during the quarter. Applied Molecular Transport comprises about 22.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $126,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

