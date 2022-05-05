Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 698 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 698 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $2,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $14.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.00. 986,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,728,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.53 and its 200-day moving average is $274.81. The company has a market cap of $568.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

