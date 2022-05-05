Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $64,000 Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 127,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,010. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

