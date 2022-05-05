ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 78,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

