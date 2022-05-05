ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.23.

ARX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded down C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,452. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

