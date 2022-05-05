ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

ARX traded down C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$19.60.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.23.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

