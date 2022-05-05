ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.30

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 63149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

