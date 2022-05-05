Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 5.7%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 22,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,693,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

ACHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

