Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.63.

ARCT opened at $22.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

