Argent Trust Co Acquires New Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

