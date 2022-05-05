Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

ARGO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.91. 193,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,899. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $49,057,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

