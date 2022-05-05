Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARHS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,938. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.