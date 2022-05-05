ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Trimmed by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81.

