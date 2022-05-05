Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

ARKO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $7.94. 703,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,979. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $975.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arko by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arko by 5,782.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 145,186 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arko by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arko by 759.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

