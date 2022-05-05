Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
ARKO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $7.94. 703,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,979. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $975.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
