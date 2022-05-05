Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Arrow Electronics worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

