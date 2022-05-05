Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics updated its Q2 guidance to $5.48-$5.64 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.47. 722,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
