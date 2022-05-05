Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Issues Earnings Results

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%.

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.62. 12,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,611. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.12%.

In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 65.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARTNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

