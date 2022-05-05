Aryacoin (AYA) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $801,190.67 and $43,573.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008889 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.