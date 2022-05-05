Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 4,167 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

