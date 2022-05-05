Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $333.19

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.19 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 312.20 ($3.90). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 312.20 ($3.90), with a volume of 502,630 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASCL shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 430 ($5.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.87) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.50) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.66).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 333.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 370.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.18), for a total value of £20,823.60 ($26,013.24).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

