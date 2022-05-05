ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,382,485 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of ASE Technology worth $109,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. 178,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,677. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.