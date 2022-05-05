Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 911,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,648. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $248.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after buying an additional 120,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 68,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

