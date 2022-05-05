Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMN opened at $108.05 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

