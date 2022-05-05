Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Shares of MOS opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

