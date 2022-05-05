Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.11 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,215,000 after buying an additional 347,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,816,000 after buying an additional 100,081 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after buying an additional 365,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

