Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 770,003 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,783,000 after acquiring an additional 411,865 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,607,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 359,903 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

