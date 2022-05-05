Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,294,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.34 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

