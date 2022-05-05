ATC Coin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $156,908.84 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00264991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014570 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

