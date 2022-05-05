Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (AUB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 3rd

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 32,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

