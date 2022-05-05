AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure updated its FY22 guidance to $(1.07)-$(1.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 411,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AtriCure by 121.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AtriCure by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AtriCure by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AtriCure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.