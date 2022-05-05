AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.07)-$(1.12) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $318-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,670. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 121.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AtriCure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.