AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.05

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 2430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $739.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)
AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.
