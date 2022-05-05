AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.05

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 2430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $739.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

