Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of AURA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. 64,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.34. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

