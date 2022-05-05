Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,700. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 310,478 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

