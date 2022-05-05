Automata Network Market Capitalization Achieves $48.26 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $48.26 million and $5.79 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00227111 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039789 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,888.76 or 2.00347938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

