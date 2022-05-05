AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up about 1.6% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

AN stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 826,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,150. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,419 shares of company stock worth $33,168,013 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

