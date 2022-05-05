Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR stock traded down $10.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.98. 2,396,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 0.94. Avalara has a 1 year low of $69.14 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

