Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
AVLR stock traded down $10.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.98. 2,396,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 0.94. Avalara has a 1 year low of $69.14 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.
In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.
Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
