Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY22 guidance to $1.93-2.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.42-2.62 EPS.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms have commented on AVA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Avista by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avista by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

